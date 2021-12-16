People who think actors are spreading vulgarity should get rid of TV, social media: Ushna Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress says who while defending her profession, however, has not shared the reason behind his strict tone.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16, 2021) Popular Lollywood star Ushna Shah has said that all those who think that actors were involved in spreading vulgarity they should get rid of TVs and social media.

The actress said that they should not watch tv and should not use social media.

Taking to Twitter, the actress addressed the critics, saying that all those citizens who thought negative about the actors and the actresses that they were spreading vulgarity then they all should get rid of TV and social media.

She defended her profession.

She wrote, “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting and actors inferior, who thinks we spread ‘fahashi’ (vulgarity) should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching islam) and get off social media immediately!”

Shah also wrote, “Show your gherat (self-respect) please,”.

The actress, however, did not come up with the reason as to why she was making these statements.