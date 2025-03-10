Open Menu

Physical Remand Of Model Nadia Hussain’s Husband Extended In Rs540m Embezzlement Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2025 | 06:46 PM

Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzlement case

FIA raids residence of actress Nadia Hussain in Defence Phase 6 while her husband is accused of a fraud amounting to over Rs540 million

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2025) A local court on Monday extended physical remand of Atif Muhammad Khan, former CEO of a private Bank and husband of renowned Pakistani model Nadia Hussain for five days in a Rs540million embezzlement case.

As the hearing commenced, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Atif Khan before the judicial magistrate’s court in Karachi upon completion of his previous remand in a multi-million-rupee fraud case.

The agency asked the court to extend for 11 days the physical remand of the suspect.

However, the court granted an extension of five days instead.

The court also directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

According to the investigation officer, more individuals involved in the fraud are yet to be arrested. The FIA also raided the residence of actress Nadia Hussain in Defence Phase 6 while her husband is accused of a fraud amounting to over Rs540 million.

