UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pioneering Show Transparent' Takes Final Musical Bow

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:18 PM

Pioneering show Transparent' takes final musical bow

Transparent," the series that forever changed how transgender people are portrayed on television, will sign off Friday with a feature-length musical finale -- two years after it almost disappeared in the thick of a #MeToo scandal

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) "Transparent," the series that forever changed how transgender people are portrayed on television, will sign off Friday with a feature-length musical finale -- two years after it almost disappeared in the thick of a #MeToo scandal.The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show is one of several that was forced to contend with the sudden loss of its main star due to misconduct allegations in recent years.Roseanne" turned into "The Conners" after Roseanne Barr was dismissed due to racist tweets, while "House of Cards" focused on Robin Wright's Claire Underwood once sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey led to his departure.But for "Transparent," the exit of actor Jeffrey Tambor amid accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by multiple cast and crew members meant a new season was out of the question, according to creator Jill Soloway.To end the series, Soloway -- who uses the gender-neutral pronoun "they" -- decided to write a 100-minute final episode beginning with the off-camera death of Maura Pfefferman, the 70-something transgender woman played by Tambor.The musical is our opportunity to say goodbye but also transition into a new form," Soloway explained on Entertainment Tonight Canada.Soloway, whose sister Faith wrote the songs for the episode, said the format offered a "joyful way of dealing with the pain of the loss of Maura" while also "reminding ourselves that life is about finding joy."The result is an esoteric mix, with the series' typically deft exploration of human relationships combining with a bright "La La Land" touch to tackle serious subjects from mourning to the Holocaust.

Following a breathtaking fourth season set in Israel, the final episode is an opportunity for new tensions and outbursts among Maura's remaining family, including neurotic ex-wife Shelly, and their children Josh, Sarah and Ali (now Ari.)Despite the absence of Maura, the trans community remains well represented on the show, most notably through the character Divina, played by transgender performer Alexandra Billings.The show has been praised for developing nuanced and complex transgender characters without perpetually reducing them to their sexual identities, as has been the case with other series.While "Transparent" was not the first television show to feature trans characters and actors, it gave them more visibility than ever before.In just a few short years in wider society, transgender people have become a much more widely recognized part of the LGBTQ community.

On television, shows like "Pose" have moved the needle forward."The world has changed so quickly," said Soloway, five years after the show debuted on Amazon, where it has earned the streaming giant eight Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.But Judith Light, who plays Shelly on the show, warned that while "change is coming," many transgender people in the US -- especially African Americans -- are still subject to harassment and violence.The actress, interviewed Monday by Yahoo! platform BUILD, said it would take more time for society to manage a true "transformation" on the issue.

Related Topics

World Scandal Israel Canada Billings Robin Wright Women Gold Family TV From

Recent Stories

Return Ahmad Mustafa Kanju to his family: HRCP

8 minutes ago

Taxing agriculture can reduce poverty, unemploymen ..

17 minutes ago

Reserved judgment on Model Qandeel Baloch murder c ..

3 minutes ago

Mahira Khan to spread magic at the Paris Fashion W ..

3 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat to participate in London marathon fo ..

3 minutes ago

Eight law violators held during search operation i ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.