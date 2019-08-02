Play "Dakh Tu Ne Kya Kiya" Presented At Alhamra

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :"Dakh Tu Ne Kia Kiya", a play written and directed by Feroz Ejaz Butt, was presented at the Lahore Arts Council's Theater Festival on Friday.

A good number of audiences from different walks of life attended the show and admired the play's theme, message and performances.

On this occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said plays which were presented at the Alhamra Theater Festival were different due to story and all dramas had great lessons for the new generation.

"We strive to provide the public with free entertainment for which we have been working day and night. The Alhamra Theater Festival is a part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations at the Lahore Arts Council", he added.