UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Play "Dakh Tu Ne Kya Kiya" Presented At Alhamra

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 16 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:25 PM

Play

"Dakh Tu Ne Kia Kiya", a play written and directed by Feroz Ejaz Butt, was presented at the Lahore Arts Council's Theater Festival on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :"Dakh Tu Ne Kia Kiya", a play written and directed by Feroz Ejaz Butt, was presented at the Lahore Arts Council's Theater Festival on Friday.

A good number of audiences from different walks of life attended the show and admired the play's theme, message and performances.

On this occasion, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said plays which were presented at the Alhamra Theater Festival were different due to story and all dramas had great lessons for the new generation.

"We strive to provide the public with free entertainment for which we have been working day and night. The Alhamra Theater Festival is a part of the ongoing Independence Day celebrations at the Lahore Arts Council", he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Independence All From Kia

Recent Stories

Trump thumps stocks with more tariffs

8 seconds ago

'Efforts being made to restore trust of people on ..

9 seconds ago

Pesticide chlorpyrifos fails to meet EU renewal cr ..

11 seconds ago

Governor Balochistan chairs meeting of Bolan Unive ..

12 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister agrees to establish model coal m ..

12 minutes ago

Anti-terrorism court awards life term to four accu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.