Play "Jaal" Concludes By The Lahore Arts Council

A four-day long play "Jaal" organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) with a theme to promot theatre concluded here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :A four-day long play "Jaal" organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) with a theme to promot theatre concluded here on Friday.

The play "Jaal" was directed by Afzaal Nabi which was an adopted story of world famous playwright Agatha Christie's famous novel "And Then There Were None".

On the closing ceremony, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan admired performances and congratulated artistes for their hard work.

