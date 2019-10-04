UrduPoint.com
'Playback Singer Masood Rana' Remembered Today

Fri 04th October 2019

'Playback singer Masood Rana' remembered today

The renowned Pakistani playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 24th death anniversary today on Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The renowned Pakistani playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 24th death anniversary today on Friday.

Masood Rana was born in Mir Pur Khas, Sindh to a landowner family which had migrated from the East Punjab city Jalandhar.

He began his singing career in 1962 with the film Inqalab and became the top male singer in both urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades.

He started his singing career on Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955 and established a singer group in Karachi in the early 60's with two other famous Names in showbiz.

Masood Rana sang more than thousand songs in 630 films from 1962-96.

He died on October 4, 1995 due to a heart attack during his journey on a train.

