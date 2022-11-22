UrduPoint.com

Plea Against Joyland: LHC Admits Case For Regular Hearing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 22, 2022 | 05:57 PM

A local citizen has filed the petition saying that the film is against the moral and religious values and should be stopped.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) The Lahore High Court on Tuesday admitted for regular hearing the petition against newly produced film "Joyland".

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir heard the application as an objection. The judge overruled the objection and formally fixed the case for hearing.

Advocate Abid Hussain Khachi appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner while the Punjab government already took it to court.

The film has been issued a certificate by the Federal and Provincial Censorship board.

The petitioner lawyer submitted that the screening of the film should be stopped while it's censorship license should also be canceled.

The petitioner said that the film is made against the moral and religious values ​​of the society and it

can break the family system in an Islamic society.

