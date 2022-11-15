PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

(@Abdulla99267510)

Salman Sufi, the PM’s aide, says he personally does not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalized segments of our society, pointing out that People should be trusted to watch and make their own mind

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) Salman Sufi, Head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms, has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a high-level committee to assess the complaints and merit of newly produced film “Joyland”.

Taking to Twitter, “I personally do not believe in banning films that highlight issues faced by marginalized segments of our society. People should be trusted to watch & make their own mind. I will request my friend @Marriyum_A to see if it’s possible to review the ban & meet the team #Joyland,”.

Sufi also thanked Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for her efforts.

The movie has received worldwide recognition and accolades after it won the feminist-themed award at the prestigious the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, which portrays the struggles of transgender persons, was to be Pakistan’s first official entry for the Oscars. However, for it to be eligible, it had to be released in the country a week before November 30, 2022.