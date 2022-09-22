UrduPoint.com

PM Thanks Angelina Jolie For Supporting Flood Affectees

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also thanked many other unsung heroes for raising voice for flood affectees in Pakistan.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended special thanks to renowned Hollywood actress and UN representative Angelina Jolie for becoming the voice of millions of people affected by the recent floods.

Taking to Twitter, PM also thanked many other unsung heroes for raising voice of people who lost their everything in floods in the country.

The PM wrote, "Pakistan thanks Angelina Jolie, a special UN envoy, and other unsung heroes for becoming the voice of millions of people whose lives & livelihoods have been destroyed by raging floodwaters.

We will forever remember their empathy & compassion for suffering humanity,".

Earlier, Angelina Jolie visited the flood-affected areas and met with the victims.

Her visit grabbed attention of the world and voices echoed everywhere for the help of flood affectees.

The latest reports say that Pakistan lost around 30 billion Dollars in recent floods.

