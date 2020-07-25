UrduPoint.com
PML-N Leader Approaches KP Chief Secy For Action On Gul Panra’s Song At Official Residence

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action on Gul Panra’s song at Official residence

PML_N leader Arbab Khizer Hayat says a part of Gul Panra’s song was shot at a state-owned residence in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/PakistanPoint News-July 25th, 2020) A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader wrote a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary over the recent song of Pashtu singer Gul Panra here on Saturday.

Arbab Khizer Hayat, the leader of PML-N , said that Panra sang part of his song at a state-owned residence. He said Gul Panra had visited DC Office with family on invitation of an assistant commissioner and nobody could identify her at that time because she was wearing masks.

He said she had also shot a video of few seconds in Sabzazar and had uploaded on her TikTok account which was misinterpreted on social media.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood khan had taken suo motu notice and ordered investigation into the matter.

The KP chief minister took notice after reports emerged that Panra's video — released a day prior — had allegedly been shot at the official residence of the Khyber district’s deputy commissioner. Khan also asked who gave the singer permission to enter the state-owned property.

More Stories From Showbiz

