PNCA celebrates Eid online with veteran celebrities

(@Aneesah05582539)

While adopting the social distancing for Eid gatherings, PNCA invited various Pakistani celebrities for online meetup through video calls for its programme titled 'Eid Gup Shup' for art lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :While adopting the social distancing for Eid gatherings, PNCA invited various Pakistani celebrities for online meetup through video calls for its programme titled 'Eid Gup Shup' for art lovers.

This initiative was taken by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr Fozia Saeed.

She had creative and entertaining discussions with big Names in entertainment industry such as Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Kishwar Naheed, Hina Bayat, Khalid Ahmad, Shahid M. Nadeem and actor Muhammad Qavi Khan.

Dr Fozia saeed, while going live on Facebook official page of PNCA, discussed the ups and down of Pakistan's entertainment industry with these celebrates alongwith talking about their personal and professional experiences during on going pandemic of corona-virus.

Actress Sania Saeed said expressing her thoughts through arts has been the greatest pleasure of her life. She said government institutes such as PNCA and Lok Virsa hold extra responsibility for promoting artists with talent and make them strong to fight the cultural invasions.

She stressed that being a theater artist herself, she wanted to work in every regional language including Saraiki, Sindhi, Pashto and Hindku.

"PTV used to produce dramas in all national languages and it used to encircle the big numbers of audience across the country", she recalled.

Writer and columnist Kishwar Naheed also talked about her decades of journey in literature. She said that our youth must learn to read. "Reading opens the mind's canvas and makes one think differently. This depicts the progressive approach of the society", she said.

Recalling the golden days of ptv, veteran actor Irfan Khoosat said that our content back in the days had more depth and always had a message within. "Drama series written by legendary writers such as Ashfaq Ahmad and Bano Qudisya was the peak of drama writing in our industry", he said.

Another veteran actor Muhammad Qavi suggested the young generation of actors to struggle patiently.

"When you get everything at once, it makes you numb creatively. our young generation has great talent all they need to practice is respect an patience", he added.

The celebrities appreciated this initiative by PNCA to keep the art and artists engaged in these times of social distancing. The live sessions of these discussion were held daily since first day of Eid.

/395