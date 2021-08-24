PNCA expresses condolence on sad demise of renowned folk singer

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistan Naitonal Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Naitonal Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi.

In a statement issued here, PNCA acknowledged services of the well know folk artist saying that he would remain in our hearts for ever.

Acting Director General, PNCA and other staff members of the council offered Fatiha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.