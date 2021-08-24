UrduPoint.com

PNCA Expresses Condolence On Sad Demise Of Renowned Folk Singer

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 12:51 PM

PNCA expresses condolence on sad demise of renowned folk singer

Pakistan Naitonal Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Naitonal Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned folk singer Qurban Niazi.

In a statement issued here, PNCA acknowledged services of the well know folk artist saying that he would remain in our hearts for ever.

Acting Director General, PNCA and other staff members of the council offered Fatiha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against granti ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against granting loans without sufficient gu ..

11 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed fin sargodha

Motorcyclist killed fin sargodha

3 minutes ago
 European stocks extend gains at open

European stocks extend gains at open

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series deferred

Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series deferred

20 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay starts registration of music classe ..

Theatre Wallay starts registration of music classes 'Sitar & Tabla'

5 minutes ago
 Four-members DMTF formed for monitoring illegal, u ..

Four-members DMTF formed for monitoring illegal, unregistered medicines

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.