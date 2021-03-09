PNCA felicitates Nida Qasim Khan on selection of her film at festival

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday felicitated Nida Qasim Khan on her film "Uraan-The Flight" got selected at ongoing film festival "Thinking Films: International Women's day Special"

In a message, Director General PNCA Dr.

Fouzia Saeed said that one of the bright student of our film production course, Nida Qasim Khan's short film "Uraan- The Flight" got selected at the film festival "Thinking Films: International Women's day special", said in a press release issued here.

She said that the film talks about breaking the mainstream grounds of representation and promise to tackle gender misrepresentation and discrimination.

"We congratulate Nida for the achievement" she said.