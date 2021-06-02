Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Regional Office Gilgit Baltistan has started work on its first music project album titled "Gems of GB" from its studio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Regional Office Gilgit Baltistan has started work on its first music project album titled "Gems of GB" from its studio.

PNCA deputed a musical team of professionals comprising Khurram Latifi -Director Performing Arts, Sherry Bakshi, a renowned musician, music arranger along with other crew members to record and preserve precious but dying folk songs, tunes and traditional instruments with modern recording techniques in state of the art studio, Director General PNCA Dr.

Fouzia Saeed told APP on Wednesday. .

"For that purpose, the legendary senior artist, musician, composer and poet �Jan Ali has recorded ten songs and three instrumentals on traditional instrument Shehnai," she added.

She said PNCA will release a complete audio and video album titled "Gems of GB".

It will be the opening release of the mega musical series, followed by the recording and preservation of folk musical assets of the country..