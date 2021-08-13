PNCA organized online musical concert

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday organized an online music concert in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, featuring young artists performance.

According to a press release, PNCA organized the event online due to COVID-19 SOP's, said a press release issued here.

Popular singers Jahangir Niazi, Yawar Bakhshi and Mahnoor Altaf performed on popular national songs and received big applause from the online audience. The program aimed to pay tribute to National heroes of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

On this occasion, Director General PNCA, Hassan Raza Saeed said that, today, Pakistan blessed with the freedom and all of the credit goes to the sacrifices of million of martyrs.