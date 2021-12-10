PNCA starts Guitar classes today

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday announced to organize Guitar classes for people of all ages with professional guitar instructor Shehryar Bakshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Friday announced to organize Guitar classes for people of all ages with professional guitar instructor Shehryar Bakshi.

According to PNCA, the Arts Council has initiated registration process.

The participants would get an opportunity to learn favorite instruments from talented teachers.

The classes would be held from Monday to Tuesday from 04:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m.

Shehyar Bakhshi is part of Bakshi Brothers musical band which produce a modern rendition of traditional folk.

Sons of Azam Bakshi, the legendary classical singer, and tabla player Ajmal Khan, winner of the pride of performance award, the passion for creating free-range music is hereditary and runs in their blood.

With huge experience working as music teacher, teaching vocals as well as music notations to students at a local school, the band has played shows across Pakistan as well as the SAARC Conference in 2013.