PNCA To Organize Five Days Long "Youth Drama Festival 2021" From March 15

Chand Sahkeel 38 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:49 PM

PNCA to organize five days long

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize five days-long "Youth Drama Festival 2021" from March 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize five days-long "Youth Drama Festival 2021" from March 15.

Students of various colleges and universities will be competing and acting out stories using a combination of speech, gesture, music, dances, sound and spectacles.

PNCA Repertory Theater section is providing hundreds of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the national stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the "PNCA Youth Drama Festival 2021" will be a wonderful five days of entertainment, showcasing young talent from different colleges, Universities and Youth Drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the Awards.

More Stories From Showbiz

