UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Organize Graduation Ceremony For Film Production Prog In June

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:35 PM

PNCA to organize graduation ceremony for film production prog in June

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed has said that PNCA film section was planning a grand graduation ceremony for the graduates of 'online one-year film production program' in June this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Dr. Fouzia Saeed has said that PNCA film section was planning a grand graduation ceremony for the graduates of 'online one-year film production program' in June this year.

Talking to APP on Monday, she said that PNCA Film section had started an "online one-year film production program" in the previous quarter.

"National and international faculty was a part of this program with students from all over the country," she said.

Dr. Fouzia said that the course was perceived as an online venture therefore, it remained undisturbed and went on.

She added that the first semester was successfully completed in January 2021.

"The second semester of the film production program had started on February 15, 2021," she added. She informed that new faculty was introduced for the second semester.

DG PNCA said the new faculty includes Lisa Lucas from USA, Sarmad Khoosat, Bilal Brohi, Imran Babur and Hina Faroqi.

She said all these instructors are highly experienced and experts in their perspective fields, adding that the course is going brilliantly.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Film And Movies January February June All From

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

27 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

34 minutes ago

Former banker Lasso wins Ecuador presidency

4 minutes ago

DC visits Ramzan bazaars

4 minutes ago

25 'Mobile Sastaa Bazaars' to provide edibles at d ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Mazari condoles demise of I.A.Rehman

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.