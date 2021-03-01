UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Pay Tribute To Queen Of Melody Noor Jehan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:10 PM

PNCA to pay tribute to Queen of Melody Noor Jehan

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a glowing tribute ceremony to pay homage to the most influential singers of all times in South Asia Queen of Melody Madam Noor Jehan on March 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a glowing tribute ceremony to pay homage to the most influential singers of all times in South Asia Queen of Melody Madam Noor Jehan on March 5. During the programme, renowned singers will present her super-hit songs followed by the airing of her old interviews ,an official informed APP. He said that well known faces of the entertainment industry will shed light on her carrier. He said that every year PNCA holds tribute ceremony in memory of Madam Noor Jhan who paved the way of Pakistani music and promoted it around the world.

"Her iconic life and songs rendered in films as well as during the 1965 war is etched forever in the memory of the citizens so PNCA would always remember her countless contributions towards singing and acting, he added.

Children under 12 are not allowed and strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing, use face masks and hand sanitizers, he stated.

The event was being arranged in memorial of the Queen of melody Noor jhan for her contribution towards acting and singing.

