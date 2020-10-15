UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA To Screen Short Films In " Divvy Film Festival" On Friday

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:18 PM

PNCA to screen short films in

Akistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold second evening of "Divvy Film Festival" on October 16 to screen short films

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold second evening of "Divvy Film Festival" on October 16 to screen short films. In collobration with Foundation Art Divvy, 7 short films including Gul-e-Daudi (The Chrysanthemum) by Umar Riaz; Lucky Irani Circus by Anam Abbas; El Retorno and All That Perishes by Hira Nabi; Hellhole by Mobeen Ansari; Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist by Mahera Omar; Heal by Mian Adnan Ahmed will be shown.

This festival will celebrate the breadth and depth of independent films being made by dedicated and talented filmmakers,an official said on Thursday. He said that the themes of the films would be vary between human stories of love and heartbreak, the resilience of heroic individuals and the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments.

He said that Festival will focus on independent Pakistani films, and includes feature films, short films, documentaries and animated films and sacreening would be held on every Friday for 6 weeks.Each evening will be curated carefully to create a thoughtful and immersive experience for the viewer, ending with a discussion with the film directors.There will also be an evening of panel discussions with film historians and directors,he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies October All Love

Recent Stories

Hong Kong, Singapore agree 'travel bubble'

3 minutes ago

Norway to Join EU Sanctions Against Russia Over Na ..

3 minutes ago

Crimean Scientists Create New Inhalable Coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Admin holds open court for resolving problems of w ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea posts trade surplus for 5th month in Sept ..

7 minutes ago

Australian unemployment rate rises to 6.9 pct amid ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.