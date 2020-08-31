UrduPoint.com
PNCA To Start One Year Film Production Course

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:53 PM

PNCA to start one year Film Production Course

Pakistan National Council of Arts ( PNCA) has planned to start one year Film Production Course to become a Professional Film Maker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts ( PNCA) has planned to start one year Film Production Course to become a Professional Film Maker.The course would offer a foundation for understanding cinema-and its relation to culture, history, technology and aesthetics-Film Studies.

According to an official, the classes were aimed to teach students to create and analyze moving images, to produce research, and to make art. He said that classes will be start from October 5 with having two semesters and last date to apply for course is September 5.

The best local and international faculty will be teaching everything you need in your capacity to become a Professional Film Maker, he said. Sarmad Khoosat, a well known Pakistani Director and Andre F Nebe German director would teach the direction.Peter Bussian American Cinematographer would teach the Cinematography.Lisa Locus American script writer and Saim Saddiquewill teach the techniques of script writing, he informed.

