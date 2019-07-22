UrduPoint.com
Police Not Registering FIR Against Mohsin Abbas: Wife Fatima

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Police not registering FIR against Mohsin Abbas: Wife Fatima

Fatima Sohail said that there is no chance of a settlement with her husband.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail has alleged her husband of domestic violence.

Fatima Sohail has also registered a complaint against Mohsin Abbas in Defence Police Station. However, the police have not yet registered an FIR against him.

Speaking to media on Monday, Fatima Sohail said that there is no chance of a settlement with her husband.

When journalists asked her about Mohsin Abbas’s claim that the pictures she shared was a mere photoshoot, she said that the pictures she shared were from when she was three-month pregnant.

“I couldn’t open my mouth, couldn’t eat for two days,” she said and added, “Do you think a three-month pregnant woman can hit herself just for pictures?”

She said that police are not registering FIR against Mohsin.

She said that she was three-month pregnant when he hit her.

“I did not go for a medical examination. What medical could have been conducted on it,” she added.

Fatima said bruises from violence and falling from stairs are different.

When asked about reasons of domestic torture, she said Mohsin has psychological and anger problems.

He would hit me when I used to ask money from him and when I would ask him about his extra-marital affair with Nazish Jahangir, Fatima said.

Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband used to abuse her.

She alleged that he pulled her from hair, dragged her on floor, kicked her several times, punched her on face and threw her on the wall while she was pregnant.

"Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock amd not file a complaint," she said.

However, Mohsin denied all these allegations in a press conference on Sunday.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household that respects women.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against her wife's allegations of me wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.

