Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death

The actress says that it was just for the sake of awareness about cervical cancer.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2024) Indian actress and model Poonam Pandey on Saturday refuted the news of her death, dismissing it as merely a campaign.

According to Indian media reports, actress Poonam Pandey was said to be battling cervical cancer, and the news of her demise was confirmed by her team on her verified Instagram account yesterday.

However, Poonam Pandey has now posted a video on her Instagram account, stating, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive."

She clarified that cervical cancer has not taken her life, but sadly, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women due to a lack of awareness about how to address this disease.

Poonam emphasized that unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable.

She stressed the importance of the HPV vaccine and early detection tests.

The actress further urged that we have the means to ensure that no one loses their life to this disease.

“Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the necessary steps to take,” continued Pandey.

It is worth noting that the news of the actress's demise was announced on her Instagram account, which stated, “This morning has been a very difficult morning for all of us, and we are deeply saddened to inform you that your beloved Poonam Pandey has passed away. She has left this world due to cervical cancer,”.