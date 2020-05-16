UrduPoint.com
Pop Singer Nazia Hassan’s Father Dies

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Zoheb Hassan, the son of Bashir Hassan, shared the sad of news of his father’s passing away.

KARACHI: (Urdupoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2020) Bashir Hassan, father of late Pakistani pop singer Nazia Hassan and her brother Zoheb Hassan died in Karachi here on Saturday.

Taking to Facebook, Zoheb Hassan shared the sad news of his father’s demise, saying that “Goodbye my hero, my friend and the wind beneath my wings. Farewell until we meet again.. your son, Zoheb".

However, Zoheb Hassan is in London and it is not yet clear that whether he will attend the final rites of his father Bashir Hassan in Pakistan.

Time of Namaz-i-Janaz and the venue will also be announced.

The condolence messages were pouring in from fans, friends and family members of the family concerned.

Based in Karachi, Bashir Hassan was a businessman. Nazia Hassan and Zoheb Hassan are considered as icons in Pakistan’s world of music.

Nazia Hassan who ruled over the hearts of millions of fans died back August 2000.

