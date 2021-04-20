UrduPoint.com
Pop Star Ali Azmat Tests Positive For Coronavirus  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:09 PM

Pop star Ali Azmat tests positive for Coronavirus  

The singer shared the unfortunate news with fans and friends through an unusual way.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Renowned pop star Ali Azmat tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer who was wearing masks shared an unfortunate news with his fans, friends and followers.

Ali Azmat said: “Na din ko sakoon na Raat ko Chain,,,Ja Corona tainu Kuttay pain,”.

He also wrote caption: “Lo jee result positive aa gaya. Dafa duur corona [look my Corona result is positive. Get lost Corona],”.

Many artists had earlier tested positive for Coronavirus.

Pakistan recorded 137 more deaths due to Coronavirus across the country during last 24 hours.

The Official figures shared National Command and Operation Centre, 5,445 new positive cases were diagnosed after 68,002 tests conducted in a day.

The death toll now reached 16,453.The positivity ratio remained 8 percent.

Situation in the neighboring country India, especially Capital Dehli witnessed surge in Coronavirus, and therefore, complete lockdown was imposed there for a week.

