Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Jóia To Visit Pakistan For Cultural Performances
Chand Sahkeel Published May 15, 2025 | 07:29 PM
Portuguese classic guitarist and composer Pedro Jóia is set to visit Pakistan from May 23rd to 28th, 2025, at the invitation of the Embassy of Portugal in Islamabad
According to Portugese embassy, during his visit, Jóia will participate in the 2025 International Jazz Festival, performing in Islamabad Silk Road Culture Centre on May 23rd, and Lahore Alhamra Art Center on May 25th.
According to Portugese embassy, during his visit, Jóia will participate in the 2025 International Jazz Festival, performing in Islamabad Silk Road Culture Centre on May 23rd, and Lahore Alhamra Art Center on May 25th.
In addition to his performances, Jóia will engage in special recitals, jam sessions, masterclasses, and media interactions in both cities.
As a renowned artist, Jóia has performed with several orchestras and chamber groups globally and has received the prestigious Carlos Paredes Prize for his work.
Jóia's visit coincides with the celebration of the International Day of the Portuguese Language and Cultures of the CPLP and marks the opening of Portugal's National Day celebrations in Pakistan.
