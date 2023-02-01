“Possibly biggest blockbuster of Indian media,” Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan’s success

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Wednesday termed Pathaan film as possibly the biggest blockbuster of the Indian cinema.

“We are quite happy as a film like Pathaan is not only a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of the Indian cinema,” said the actress while talking to the reporters on the occasin f Zee Cine Awards 2023.

Alia Bhatt said, “I think everybody should do clapping for it,”.

“I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe,” Alia said.

Responding to the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan film, the actress said that she wanted that the every film of Bollywood should a record breaking film.

When asked if she thought Pathaan, Brahmastra and Gangu Kathiawadi were an answer to all the negativity and boycott trends as all these three films faced massive backlash, controversy and boycott calls before their theatrical release, she relied, “I don’t think we have so much aggression in us like that. We are very grateful to be working and living our dream on a day-to-day basis. And we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them, we will do our very best."

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer has broken records at the box office and has given a new to the cinema industry.