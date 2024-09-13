Open Menu

Post-mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death Of Malaika Arora’s Father Anil Arora

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora

Anil Arora made a phone call to his daughters before jumping from balcony of his home

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) The post-mortem report of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, has revealed the cause of his death.

The post-mortem findings showed that Anil Arora sustained significant injuries to his head, right leg, and other parts of his body, which led to his death following the fall.

Anil Arora, who tragically took his own life by jumping from the sixth floor of his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area, had earlier expressed feelings of fatigue and dissatisfaction with life.

Before the incident, he had called his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, telling them, “I am tired and exhausted with my life.

I feel unwell.”

According to reports from Indian media, the police arrived at the scene following the incident, and took the body into custody for investigation. The post-mortem report, now released, confirms the cause of death as severe injuries sustained in the fall.

Anil Arora’s former wife, Joyce Polycar, provided additional details to the police, explaining how she grew concerned upon noticing his slippers in the room that morning.

Anil usually went to the rooftop to read the newspaper, and his absence raised alarms.

After searching the rooftop, she saw the building guard calling for help and realized what had occurred.

