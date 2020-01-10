UrduPoint.com
Potohari Film Award Show Held

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A Potothari Film Award Show was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in recognition of their services and to encourage the artists of Potohar region.

Chief organizer of the show was Shahzad Puppu. Naheed Manzoor and Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed and other guests distributed awards among artists.

The hundred artists including senior artists Anjum Habibi, Shabir Mirza, Masood Khawaja, Shahnaz Khan, Yar Muhammad, Batin Farooqui, Hameed Babar received appreciation awards.

Naheed Manzoor and Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed addressing at the occasion said that award ceremony was arranger in honor of artists who are working for the betterment of Potohari film and drama.

They said that it was appreciable step of artists to gather at arts council from all over Rawalpindi division.

