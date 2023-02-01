UrduPoint.com

Potohari Musical Night Mesmerizes Audience

Chand Sahkeel Published February 01, 2023 | 08:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A colorful Potohari musical night was organized here late Wednesday as part of Gandhara Festival by Punjab Arts Council.

Naeem Hazarvi, popular singer of Potohar, enthralled the audience by singing his beautiful songs. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad on the occasion said the government is playing its role in bringing the cultural heritage of the Punjab province to the people. Fairs are being organized to bring the culture of Gandhara, Sindh, Harappa and Cholistan to the people of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

On the fourth day of Gandhara festival Mehfil-e-Mushaira was also organized, which was chaired by the Presidential award-winning poet Dr.

Abdul Waheed, while other poets included Anjum Salimi, Nasir Ali Nasir, Rukhsana Sahar, Asima Tahir, Rashida Mahin Malik, Afzal Khan, Mazharul Haque, Hafeezullah, Badal, Arshad Miraj, Gulnaz, Bashri Naz, Saeed Raja, Rawesh Nadeem, Shoaib Kayani, Hasan Abbas Raza recited the poetry on Buddha and got applause from the audience.

The stalls of expert artisans in Gandhara Festival are serving as a major attraction for the public. The festival will continue till February 4.

