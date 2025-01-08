Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Actor-Cum-Politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has lauded Urvashi Rautela's work, saying that praise of Urvashi could cost him divorce.

In a recent interview, when Daku Maharaj producer Naga Vamsi asked actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna about Urvashi Rautela's work, Balakrishna responded in his trademark humorous style.

Laughing, he said, “If I say anything in praise of Urvashi Rautela, my wife will divorce me,”.

This response not only reflected Balakrishna's witty nature but also his spirited engagement with the film’s promotion.

Daku Maharaj is a big-budget film that has generated huge excitement among the fans.

It is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2025.

Daku Maharaj, the upcoming film of Bollywood star Urvashi Tautela, has become a hot topic on the social media as its release date is approaching fast.

There is already a growing interest about the upcoming film as many are holding discussions and are anticipating about its great performance.

Urvashi Rautela began her career in 2013 with the film Singh Saab The Great and quickly gained the attention of audiences due to her beauty and acting skills. Today, she is considered one of Bollywood's prominent actresses.