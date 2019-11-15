Pre-Inauguration ceremony of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 held

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A 13-day long International Islamabad Art Festival 2019 (IAF-19) pre-inauguration ceremony was held at local hotel on Friday, to be held from November 18.

The first-ever IAF-19 has been organized by a consortium of public and private educational institutions, art galleries, and artists association from across Pakistan, generous support from the corporate sector and in collaboration with foreign embassies whose senior representatives have also attended today's curtain raiser.

In his remarks, President IAF-19 Jamal Shah welcomed international artists including Michel Valentin, Charlene Campbell-Carey, Karen Carreno, Hina Abdidi and Brant Howard O'Connor.

He said that more than 230 international artists from 34 countries and approximately 400 artists from across Pakistan would participate in 13-day long Islamabad Art Festival 2019.

"At IAF-19, local artists will create, exhibit, and perform right alongside their foreign counterparts and catapult Pakistani art to new heights worldwide" said Jamal Shah.

He said that emerging artists will have an opportunity to interact with established and highly-respected artists and exhibit their work together on this collaborative platform.

He said that the aim of the festival is to celebrate diversity and creativity in all forms of visual and performing arts.

He said that thematic focus of IAF-19 is a "Dialogue between Tradition and Modernity". This will be explored across cultures and identities in an inclusive way, thinking about both differences and similarities.

He said that IAF-19 is a multi-disciplinary platform to extend an aesthetic dialogue across cultures involving all possible strands of visual and performing art including architecture and cinema.

He said that IAF-19 aims to bring Pakistan's vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilization of ideas, concerns and challenges.

He said that the platform has invited artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

Consular of Iran Muhammad Reza Kaka also attended the pre-inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Islamabad Cultural and Art festival is a great opportunity to introduce the cultural and artistic potential of the countries participating in the festival including the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The overarching thematic focus of IAF-19 is "Esthetic encounter between Tradition and Modernity". This will be explored across cultures and identities in an inclusive way, thinking about both differences and similarities. IAF-19 would specifically probe the question of IDENTITY through following manifestations of the curatorial theme; Indigenous vocabulary and contemporary expression, Crush on Modernity, affair with Classicism and Romance with romanticism, Identity and Contemporary challenges and My tradition verses your modernity The 13-day long IAF-19 (Islamabad Art Fest 2019) will be hosted in several locations in Islamabad engaging an audience of 500,000 individuals from diverse backgrounds and ages.

They will be in direct contact with recognized professionals which shouldmake networking more systematic in Visual art, Dance, Theatre, Music, andCinema.