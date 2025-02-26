Open Menu

Preity Zinta Slams Indian Political Party For Spreading False Claims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2025 | 08:18 PM

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims

Congress Kerala alleges Preity Zinta for getting her loans waived off on social media

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) Bollywood star Preity Zinta strongly criticized Congress Kerala political party for making false allegations against her, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to Indian media reports, Congress Kerala claimed that Preity Zinta had handed over her social media accounts to a political party (BJP).

The party also alleged in a tweet that the actress had her ₹180 million (18 crore) loan waived off.

Reacting strongly to the claim, Preity Zinta dismissed the tweet as false and misleading, asserting that she personally manages her social media accounts.

In a detailed response, she wrote: “Baseless rumors are being spread using my name and photos. I manage my own social media accounts, and you should be ashamed of promoting fake news. No one has waived my loan or paid it on my behalf,”.

She further added: “I am shocked that a political party or its representative is using my name and pictures to spread fake news and engage in gossip. I took a loan ten years ago, which I have already repaid. I hope this clarification is enough to prevent such misunderstandings in the future,”.

Related Topics

India Loan Bollywood Social Media Preity Zinta Congress Media Million

Recent Stories

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spre ..

Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

9 minutes ago
  

 

20 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB considers future strategy after Pakistan’s poor ..

32 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Techn ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Advanced Technology Research Council board m ..

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendati ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves recommendations on health policies

35 minutes ago
Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model ba ..

Ramazan Sahulat Stalls being set up at 10 model bazaars in Lahore: ADCG

42 minutes ago
 DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

DEWA launches 3rd cycle of CleanTech Hackathon

50 minutes ago
 KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral ..

KP Governor, Romanian ambassador discuss bilateral relations

42 minutes ago
 Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher educ ..

Pak-African ties to strengthen through higher education

8 minutes ago
 Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – ..

Seminar held on "The Abrogation of Article 370 – Legal, Political and Social I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz