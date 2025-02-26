Preity Zinta Slams Indian Political Party For Spreading False Claims
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2025 | 08:18 PM
Congress Kerala alleges Preity Zinta for getting her loans waived off on social media
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2025) Bollywood star Preity Zinta strongly criticized Congress Kerala political party for making false allegations against her, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.
According to Indian media reports, Congress Kerala claimed that Preity Zinta had handed over her social media accounts to a political party (BJP).
The party also alleged in a tweet that the actress had her ₹180 million (18 crore) loan waived off.
Reacting strongly to the claim, Preity Zinta dismissed the tweet as false and misleading, asserting that she personally manages her social media accounts.
In a detailed response, she wrote: “Baseless rumors are being spread using my name and photos. I manage my own social media accounts, and you should be ashamed of promoting fake news. No one has waived my loan or paid it on my behalf,”.
She further added: “I am shocked that a political party or its representative is using my name and pictures to spread fake news and engage in gossip. I took a loan ten years ago, which I have already repaid. I hope this clarification is enough to prevent such misunderstandings in the future,”.
