Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid LA wildfire

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2025 | 12:13 PM
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with her American husband, shared her safety update with fans through X amid unprecedented Los Angeles (LA) wildfire.
The actress expressed deep sorrow over the fire and reassured her followers that she is safe for now.
In a heartfelt post, she wrote: “I never imagined I would witness a day when fire would engulf the areas around us. Friends and family in the city have either evacuated or are on high alert, and ash is falling from the hazy skies like snow. There is fear and uncertainty about what will happen if the wind doesn't stop. We have small children and elderly people with us,”.
She added, "My heart breaks over the destruction happening around us, and I am grateful to God that we are still safe. My prayers go out to those who have lost their homes and everything in this fire.
I hope the winds calm down soon and the fire is brought under control,”.
Preity Zinta also extended her gratitude to the fire department, firefighters and everyone involved in saving lives and property, saying, “Thank you to the fire department, firefighters, and all those helping to save lives and homes,”.
Los Angeles, known as the hub of Hollywood, is home to many major stars, whose residences have also been affected by the fire.
According to the reports, the celebrities like Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, John Goodman and Mark Hamill have lost their homes in the blaze.
The wildfire in the American city of Los Angeles remains uncontrolled while the experts estimated it may take several weeks to bring it fully under control.
