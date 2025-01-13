Open Menu

Preity Zinta, Who Lives In Los Angeles, Shares Her Safety Update With Fans Amid LA Wildfire

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2025 | 12:13 PM

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid LA wildfire

Actress expresses deep sorrow over fire, reassures her followers that she is safe for now

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with her American husband, shared her safety update with fans through X amid unprecedented Los Angeles (LA) wildfire.

The actress expressed deep sorrow over the fire and reassured her followers that she is safe for now.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote: “I never imagined I would witness a day when fire would engulf the areas around us. Friends and family in the city have either evacuated or are on high alert, and ash is falling from the hazy skies like snow. There is fear and uncertainty about what will happen if the wind doesn't stop. We have small children and elderly people with us,”.

She added, "My heart breaks over the destruction happening around us, and I am grateful to God that we are still safe. My prayers go out to those who have lost their homes and everything in this fire.

I hope the winds calm down soon and the fire is brought under control,”.

Preity Zinta also extended her gratitude to the fire department, firefighters and everyone involved in saving lives and property, saying, “Thank you to the fire department, firefighters, and all those helping to save lives and homes,”.

Los Angeles, known as the hub of Hollywood, is home to many major stars, whose residences have also been affected by the fire.

According to the reports, the celebrities like Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, Billy Crystal, Eugene Levy, John Goodman and Mark Hamill have lost their homes in the blaze.

The wildfire in the American city of Los Angeles remains uncontrolled while the experts estimated it may take several weeks to bring it fully under control.

Related Topics

Fire Snow Bollywood Alert Los Angeles Paris Angeles Eugene Hub Mark Hamill Preity Zinta May God Post Family All From

Recent Stories

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

2 minutes ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

32 minutes ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

1 hour ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

3 hours ago
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

10 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

12 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

12 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

13 hours ago
 NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

13 hours ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

13 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz