Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

(@FahadShabbir)

The film featuring Akshay Kumar as valiant emperor and Sanjay Dutt as invader will hit the cinema industry.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2021) The fans of Akshay Kumar are feeling mesmerizing as his much-awaited filmPrithviraj’s teaser was just unveiled.

The move will be released next year in January, featuring Akshay as valiant emperor and Sanjay Dutt as cruel invader.

The teaser shows an epic battle, showing housefull actor in his armour and Dutt’s iconic tense expressions. Manushi Chillar who was making her debut in Bollywood was also seen in the film’s first look. She was wearing bride dressing in the scene.

Taking to Twitter, Ackhsay Kumar, “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January’22,”.

