Private Society calls Amanullah Khan “Mirasi”, creates hurdles in his burial

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan takes notices, arrives on the spot, personally supervises “grave preparation” for the departed soul of Amanullah Khan in graveyard of a local society.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) A management of private housing society’s graveyard created hurdles in the way of burial of comedy king Amanullah Khan, calling him “Mirasi” here on Saturday.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan’s timely interference and arrival time at the graveyard paved way for the burial of great comedian in the graveyard.

“Do you feel any shame over what you have done?,” Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan snubbed a representative of the local society. He personally monitored preparation of graveyard for burial of Comedian Amanullah Khan in the graveyard of the society.

“These people have forgotten their death and therefore they did all this and created hurdles,” said a relative who was present there.

Comedy King Amanullah Khan died on Friday after kidney and lungs failure. He was 71. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the demise of great comedian and extended condolences to the bereaved family. Artists of Entertainment industry, close friends and fans said that Amanullah’s departure was an irreparable loss to comedy industry in the county.

According to the details, Amnaullah was discharged from the hospital undergoing days long observation and treatment, The actor was battling with pneumonia disease.

He was Amanullah Khan was hospitalized in January 2018 and was admitted to Intensive Care Unit of the local hospital in Lahore later was discharged. He was reportedly suffering from a common cold and then developed some complications.

Amanullah Khan was a Pakistani television stand up comedian and actor regarded as one of the best comedians in Pakistan.

He has influenced many artists as well as people. Khan has a world record of 860-day night theater plays.

Amanullah Khan joined private tv channel for its then new program Khabarnaak in 2010. He played the role of a Hakeem. The rest of the characters were bent on disparaging Hakeem. Khan left this TV show in August 2013. He also played the role of Chacha Bashir in Mazak Raat. He had many fans in India and many known Indian comedians also considered him as their teacher in comedy. He was known as king of comedy in Pakistan.