Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress shared a post from UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), in which a statement attributed to UNICEF Executive Director Katharine Russell emphasized the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for children.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has demanded an end to the conflict in Gaza. Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram expressing support for Palestinian children affected by the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The actress shared a post from UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), in which a statement attributed to UNICEF Executive Director Katharine Russell emphasized the need for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for children. The post, shared on December 2nd, highlighted the dangerous situation in Gaza and the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities.

The caption accompanying the post shared by UNICEF was extensive, stating that all children deserve peace and are entitled to a better future.

It pointed out that Gaza has become the world's most dangerous and terrifying place for children, with thousands losing their lives and many suffering severe injuries in the conflict.

It is noteworthy that, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, as a result of Israel's brutal actions, more than 18,200 deaths have been confirmed overall since the conflict that began on October 7, 2023. The Ministry of Health reported that over 49,000 Palestinians have been injured due to Israeli attacks.