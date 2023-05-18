Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine  

,

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Renowned actress Priyanka Chopra has been chosen as the latest global cover star for Grazia magazine. In an exclusive interview, she opens up about the unpredictable nature of her work and the constant fear of being "cancelled" in today's volatile industry.

During her conversation with Grazia, the 40-year-old actress reflects on the inconsistency of her profession, saying, "My job is extremely inconsistent. I could get cancelled tomorrow, people could decide I'm not flavour of the month." Despite her immense success, Priyanka acknowledges the ever-present uncertainty that comes with being in the spotlight.

The magazine features several striking cover photos of Priyanka, showcasing her in different outfits. In one, she dons a red low-cut dress that highlights her figure. In others, she exudes elegance and style, wearing an oversized pink suit and a brown hooded dress.

The love Again actress also opens up about the challenging moments she has faced in her career. She candidly shares her experiences of disappointment and rejection on set, stating, "There were so many times I wanted to quit.

I was tired of rejection. I felt dismissed and patronized on set, like people didn't believe I could do my job even when Bollywood is as huge as it is." Priyanka reveals the inner struggles she has encountered, highlighting the risks she took by leaving her established career in India to pursue opportunities abroad.

Furthermore, Priyanka expresses her gratitude for the support she receives from her family and in-laws in taking care of her daughter, Malti. She shares the Indian tradition of cousins gathering at each other's homes when parents are working and notes that her husband Nick's parents are also actively involved in childcare.

Hattie Brett, the Editor-in-Chief of Grazia UK, praises Priyanka's talent and versatility, stating that she is the perfect star to grace the covers of 12 international editions of Grazia simultaneously.

Priyanka Chopra's interview and stunning visuals in Grazia shed light on the realities of her career, her personal challenges, and her strength in navigating the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment industry.