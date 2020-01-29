UrduPoint.com
Priyanka Chopra In Talks To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'Matrix 4'

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 04:16 PM

Priyanka Chopra in talks to star alongside Keanu Reeves in 'Matrix 4'

Priyanka Chopra after making waves in Bollywood is all set to take Hollywood by storm once again with her next big project that could be in the pipeline

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Priyanka Chopra after making waves in Bollywood is all set to take Hollywood by storm once again with her next big project that could be in the pipeline.Chitchat in Tinseltown may be suggesting that the 37-year-old Quantico actor could be gearing up to weave magic with Keanu Reeves for Matrix 4.

As per a report by Variety, Priyanka is in the final stages of her negotiations for the fourth instalment of the crowd-favourite action thriller.If all goes well, the former Miss World may be getting a chance to work alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.The actor was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky is Pink where she shared screens with Farhan Akhtar.

