UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Named As Presenters Of Oscar Ceremony

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:14 PM

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas named as presenters of Oscar ceremony

The actress took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and friends and joined TikTok trned “Tell me without Telling me” before her husband could say that she had already told everyone.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were named as presenters of this year Oscar ceremony, the latest report said on Thursday.

The 93rd Oscars Nominations ceremony would be held on March 15 where both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to announce the nominations in all 23 categories of academy Award.

Taking to Instagram, Quantico actor shared the news and joined TikTok trend “Tell me without telling me” before her husband could have quip that she had already told everyone.

“Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo?” she joked, and added: “Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

“We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” she wrote.

Related Topics

Priyanka Chopra March Oscar YouTube All Instagram Love

Recent Stories

48 newly-elected Senators to take oath on Friday

10 minutes ago

Japan falls silent to mark decade since tsunami di ..

11 minutes ago

PNCA to organize Nowruz celebrations on March 20

11 minutes ago

Vaccine hope, but enduring fear one year after pan ..

11 minutes ago

1290 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb

16 minutes ago

Mexico Vaccinated Over Third of Rural Areas Agains ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.