Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas named as presenters of Oscar ceremony

(@fidahassanain)

The actress took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and friends and joined TikTok trned “Tell me without Telling me” before her husband could say that she had already told everyone.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were named as presenters of this year Oscar ceremony, the latest report said on Thursday.

The 93rd Oscars Nominations ceremony would be held on March 15 where both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to announce the nominations in all 23 categories of academy Award.

Taking to Instagram, Quantico actor shared the news and joined TikTok trend “Tell me without telling me” before her husband could have quip that she had already told everyone.

“Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo?” she joked, and added: “Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

“We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” she wrote.