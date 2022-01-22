Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first baby girl

(@Abdulla99267510)

The friends of the couple are much excited to meet the first child and open up as how the Jonas lovebirds plan to have at least two children someday.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first baby girl, the latest reports say.

The couple in joint statement announced the birth of their child.

They said, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.

Thank you so much,". They also said, “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,”.

The reports suggest that the couple's friends are super "excited" to meet their first child and quote how the Jonas lovebirds plan to have “at least two children” someday.