Priyanka Chopra On Becoming Miss World 2000: I Will Never Forget How I Felt After I Won

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Priyanka Chopra on becoming Miss World 2000: I will never forget how I felt after I won

Our very own Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for a heart-to-heart with Elle magazine

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Our very own Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for a heart-to-heart with Elle magazine. During the interview, the 36-year-old spoke about a lot many things.From her BFF and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle to her Dad whom she lost to cancer in 2013, Priyanka spoke about everything that holds an important place in her life.One thing that stood out, was when Priyanka spoke about her Miss World 2000 win that took place in London and how proud she is of the same.

She said, " I will never forget how the Millennium Dome [now The O2] looked that night, and how I felt after I won.

"She also said that sometime in the future she would like to buy a place there.

Her exact words were, "Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point. Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city."The sultry beauty was recently in Paris to attend the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Priyanka stole the show at the wedding when she donned a stunning Sabyasachi sheer pink saree at the wedding.

