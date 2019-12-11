UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Marrying Younger Nick Jonas

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:08 PM

Priyanka Chopra opens up about marrying younger Nick Jonas

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has opened up about getting married to US singer Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger to her

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has opened up about getting married to US singer Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger to her.In an interview, PeeCee, who also serves as Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, says clearly age difference did not matter in their lives.

She went on to say people talk about age difference more when an older woman marries a younger person, however, there were many examples most guys end up marrying younger women.Priyanka, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Jonas, went on to say, "It is more of a conversation for the people than me and my hubby.""Nick is an old soul and a refined person," she added.On the work front, Priyanka Nick Jonas will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger.

Related Topics

Bollywood Marriage Married Priyanka Chopra Women Netflix

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation employs AI tech to attract ..

24 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco listed on Tadawul

24 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price up 9 cents to settle at $6 ..

24 minutes ago

Zardari granted bail on medical grounds in two NAB ..

4 minutes ago

Zardari is hunter, he will now hunt "khillari": Bi ..

55 seconds ago

15-year-old girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.