Priyanka Chopra reveals she didn’t take Nick Jonas texting her seriously

The 38-year old actress who has married 28-year old Singer Nick Jonas has revealed many things in her detailed interview with Oprah Winfrey.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Priyanka Chopra said that she did not take Nick Jonas texting her seriously, saying that she was apprehensive about dating the 28-year old singer because of their age difference.

The 38-year old actress spoke up about her first interaction with Nick Jonas during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn't take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s... I don't know if that's something he would want to do. I did that to myself for a while till I actually went out with him,” said the actress.

She also revealed that having met Jonas changed everything.

“Nothing surprised me more than you know him. He's such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams... you know. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together,” he further said.

Priyanka also said that relationship with Nick Jonas is perfectly like that she had seen her parents.

“Build a life together growing up: “I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage. She had a marriage of partnership. They worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, they built a life together in equal partnership. And I saw that growing up. And I am just amazed that I found exactly what I grew up with, with Nick. I just kind of swept. I let it happen,”.

Answering to a question about knowledge of religions and her spiritual relationship, the actress said that she knew islam and Christianity, though, she was born in a Hindu family.

She said: “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it,”.