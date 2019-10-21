Prosecution moves Lahore High Court against acquittal of five accused in Qandeel Baloch case

Prosecution moved Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan bench against acquittal of five accused in social media celebrity, Qandeel Baloch's murder case on Monday

A model court sentenced for life to Wasim, one of brothers of Qadeel and acquitted five other accused including known cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi in the case on September 27.

The prosecution appealed to the high court against the verdict and prayed for reviewing it.

It said that model court did not consider all proofs and acqitted the other accused.

Those against whom the prosecution appealed included Mufti Abdul Qavi, Zafar, Abdul Basit, Haqnawaz and Aslam Shaheen.