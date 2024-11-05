Open Menu

Prosecutor General Punjab Takes Notice Of Nargis Domestic Violence Case

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published November 05, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali Shah has taken notice of a violent assault allegedly committed by Police Inspector Majid against his wife, well-known stage actress Ghazala, also known by her stage name Nargis

The prosecutor general summoned the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Ayesha, along with the case records, to evaluate progress in the investigation under Section 10(C)(3) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act and to establish a line of inquiry.

During a briefing, Sub-Inspector Ayesha informed the prosecutor general that Inspector Majid, the accused, is currently evading arrest and has gone into hiding, adding that raids are underway to locate him. She further reported that a medical examination of the victim, Ghazala, had been conducted, documenting injuries that will soon be formally declared to move the case forward.

Reviewing the case records, the prosecutor general questioned why relevant charges had not been applied against the accused, particularly for using an official pistol in the assault, which implies an intent to kill. He also inquired why the victim's statement under Section 164 of the CrPC had not yet been recorded in the court.

The investigating officer was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, prompting a reprimand from the prosecutor general, who then issued specific instructions to continue the inquiry.

Additionally, the prosecutor general directed the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, to initiate departmental action against Inspector Majid Bashir. He also stressed the importance of enforcing the Anti-Rape Act 2021 and Anti-Rape Act Rules 2023 and called for enhanced training and awareness among officers.

In a separate correspondence with the Medico-Legal Surgeon Punjab, the prosecutor general urged the prompt issuance of medical certificates in cases filed under the Anti-Rape Act 2021, noting that injury documentation should be expedited to allow the completion of case challans within the legally mandated 14-day period.

Commenting on the case, the prosecutor general emphasized that following Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision, the state has a constitutional duty to protect the lives, property, and rights of citizens, particularly women, without compromise.

