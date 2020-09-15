UrduPoint.com
Protests To Condemn Motorway Gang-rape Incident Continue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Protests to condemn Motorway gang-rape incident continue

People from different walks of life have taken to the streets to raise voice for the security and protection of their children and women.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) People from different walks of life took to streets to condemn rape culture in Pakistan on Tuesday.

A massive protest was seen outside Karachi Press club where people from different walks of life including the showbiz starts were present. Known actress Mahira Khan was also spotted there by holding a placard, with a message condemning rape culture in the country.

The protest was taken out after Lahore Motorway incident where a woman travelling from Gujranwala to Lahore was gang raped by two men at gunpoint in front of her children.

The police, however, arrested a culprit involved in the heinous act but there was still sense of fear and insecurity across the country.

People are demanding exemplary punishment for the rapists and pedophiles. Even Prime Minister Imran Khan said that exemplary punishment should be given to the rapists.

Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Ayesha Omar and others demanded justice and security for women and children as they protested in Karachi.

The celebrities were holding play-cards with different awareness messages.

Earlier, the people held protests in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to condemn motorway incident.

More Stories From Showbiz

