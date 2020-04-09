PTV relaunches blockbuster comedy series `Alif-Noon' for entertainment of lockdown viewers

After the successful recent relaunch of its evergreen drama serial 'Tanhayian' on daily basis on PTV Home, PTV is launching its blockbuster comedy series 'Alif Noon'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :After the successful recent relaunch of its evergreen drama serial 'Tanhayian' on daily basis on ptv Home, PTV is launching its blockbuster comedy series 'Alif Noon'.

The decision has been taken by the state run tv to provide quality entertainment for its valued viewers who are stuck in the lock down ordered by administration as a prevention for stemming spread of corona virus infection, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

The comedy drama will be aired during the time slot 'PTV Gold' today at 2:30 pm and at 6:30 pm on daily basis on PTV Home.

Presenting none other than Kamal Ahmad Rizvi and Arif Nanna in the lead roles 'Alif Noon' is the creation of Kamal Ahmad Rizvi and one of the PTV classics that have been favorite of all times.

The viewers are already enjoying 'Tanhaiyan' daily at 3:00 pm and at 11:00 pm only on PTV Home.