PTV’s “Esaar Abad” To Premiere On Eid Ul Adha
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM
This festive occasion will entertain people with a combination of slice-of-life and comedy, focusing on social values through special programs.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2024) As Muslims around the world, including Pakistan, prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, Pakistan Television is planning to air fun, family-oriented content for viewers during the three-day holiday announced by the government.
PTV’s Eid play “Esaar Abad” is slated for release on Eid ul Adha.
This festive occasion will entertain people with a combination of slice-of-life and comedy, focusing on social values through special programs.
The promo for the Eid play has been released.
According to Imran Aslam, who plays the role of “Shani,” it’s a comedy and family-based drama. Actress Ainee Tahira added, “It’s not our typical Bakra Eid content.
It features a fresh onscreen couple and should be fun to watch.”
Despite the increase in film productions, television remains a major source of entertainment. ptv always aims to set its content for the public interest, said Drama Director Shoukat Changezi.
“Esaar Abad” is set to release on the first day of Eid. The story revolves around two close families and their friends, celebrating the joy of Eid. The cast includes famous actors Inam Khan, Parvaiz, Ainee Tahira, and others.
The play features two brothers, Shani and Mani, as well as characters Rida, Madiha, Billu and Nazer Hussain.
“Esaar Abad” is directed by Shoukat Changezi and written by Owais Ahmed and Adeel Afzal.
By Imran Aslam
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit1 day ago
-
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal4 days ago
-
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer9 days ago
-
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion10 days ago
-
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life on Insta13 days ago
-
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams15 days ago
-
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore15 days ago
-
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date17 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya18 days ago
-
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show19 days ago
-
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors20 days ago
-
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa22 days ago