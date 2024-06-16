Open Menu

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” To Premiere On Eid Ul Adha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 16, 2024 | 11:10 PM

This festive occasion will entertain people with a combination of slice-of-life and comedy, focusing on social values through special programs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2024) As Muslims around the world, including Pakistan, prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, Pakistan Television is planning to air fun, family-oriented content for viewers during the three-day holiday announced by the government.

PTV’s Eid play “Esaar Abad” is slated for release on Eid ul Adha.

The promo for the Eid play has been released.

According to Imran Aslam, who plays the role of “Shani,” it’s a comedy and family-based drama. Actress Ainee Tahira added, “It’s not our typical Bakra Eid content.

It features a fresh onscreen couple and should be fun to watch.”

Despite the increase in film productions, television remains a major source of entertainment. ptv always aims to set its content for the public interest, said Drama Director Shoukat Changezi.

“Esaar Abad” is set to release on the first day of Eid. The story revolves around two close families and their friends, celebrating the joy of Eid. The cast includes famous actors Inam Khan, Parvaiz, Ainee Tahira, and others.

The play features two brothers, Shani and Mani, as well as characters Rida, Madiha, Billu and Nazer Hussain.

“Esaar Abad” is directed by Shoukat Changezi and written by Owais Ahmed and Adeel Afzal.

By Imran Aslam

