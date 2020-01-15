UrduPoint.com
Punjab Arts Council To Pay Tribute To Melody Queen Noor Jehan

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:08 PM

Punjab Arts Council to pay tribute to melody queen Noor Jehan

Punjab Arts Council Multan is organizing a tributary programme in memory of the melody Queen,Noor Jehan here on January 16 for her valuable contribution to the music of sub-continent

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) -:Punjab Arts Council Multan is organizing a tributary programme in memory of the melody Queen,Noor Jehan here on January 16 for her valuable contribution to the music of sub-continent.

"Gae gi dunya geet meray" programme would be joined by several artistes including Sobia Malik, Musarrat Jehan, Nadia Hashmi,Kausar Japani, Rozina Ashraf,Bilal Abbas and others.They will sing legendary singer's beautiful numbers.

Known musician Ustad Sagheer Ahmed, General Manager ptv Multan Khalid Mahmood,and others will address the gathering.

Senior stage/TV artistes Ramzan Shahzad, Neha Ali,Fahad Awan,Muskan and Eman Shah will give special performance at the event.

Deputy Director Arts Council Saleem Qaisar in a statement said that Noor Jehan was a matchless singer and her film songs,national songs, ghazals etc have drawn admiration of people across the region and beyond her times.

